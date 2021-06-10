 Elite 11 Clips Of Rivals100 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting QB Target Dante Moore
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-10 12:20:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Elite 11 Clips Of Rivals100 Michigan QB Target Dante Moore

Rivals100 quarterback Dante Moore holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Rivals100 quarterback Dante Moore holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Los Angeles this week for the Elite 11 regional, featuring 2023 Rivals100 quarterback and top Michigan target Dante Moore.

Watch full clips from the event.

---

