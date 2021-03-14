 Michigan Wolverines Football: Every Five-Star Will Johnson Rep From 7-on-7 Tournament
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-14 13:19:18 -0500') }}

Wolverine TV: Every Will Johnson Rep From 7-on-7 Tournament

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Five-star Michigan Wolverines football commit Will Johnson showed out at the Legacy 7-on-7 Tournament last weekend.

Below is every Johnson rep from the final day. Watch the video and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: In-Game Evaluation Notes On Michigan DL Signee TJ Guy

RELATED: Thoughts On 2021 Michigan TE Signee Louis Hansen From Private Workout

