Wolverine TV: Every Will Johnson Rep From 7-on-7 Tournament
Five-star Michigan Wolverines football commit Will Johnson showed out at the Legacy 7-on-7 Tournament last weekend.
Below is every Johnson rep from the final day. Watch the video and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: In-Game Evaluation Notes On Michigan DL Signee TJ Guy
RELATED: Thoughts On 2021 Michigan TE Signee Louis Hansen From Private Workout
