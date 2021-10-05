Wolverine TV: Five Things We Learned About Michigan Recruiting In September

Watch the full breakdown below.

The Wolverine's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie share the five biggest things they learned about Michigan recruiting in the month of September, including why the Wolverines are a threat to flip five-star defensive back Domani Jackson from USC.

