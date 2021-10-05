 Wolverine TV: Five Things We Learned About Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting In September
Wolverine TV: Five Things We Learned About Michigan Recruiting In September

Five-star defensive backs Will Johnson and Domani Jackson visited Michigan Wolverines football recruiting this weekend.
Five-star defensive backs Will Johnson and Domani Jackson visited Michigan last month.
The Wolverine's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie share the five biggest things they learned about Michigan recruiting in the month of September, including why the Wolverines are a threat to flip five-star defensive back Domani Jackson from USC.

Watch the full breakdown below.

