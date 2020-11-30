 Full Workout Video Of Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting QB Commit JJ McCarthy
Wolverine TV: Full Workout Video Of Michigan QB Commit JJ McCarthy

Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan. (EJ Holland / The Wolverine)
The Wolverine's EJ Holland attended a private workout session featuring Rivals100 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy over the weekend.

Watch full clips from the session below.

{{ article.author_name }}