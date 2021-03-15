 Wolverine TV: Game Clips Of Michigan Wolverines Football Recrutiing DL Signee TJ Guy
Wolverine TV: Game Clips Of Michigan DL Signee TJ Guy

New England defensive lineman TJ Guy signed with Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in New England over the weekend and saw 2021 Michigan defensive end TJ Guy in his season opener.

Watch full clips from the game below.


