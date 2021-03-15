Wolverine TV: Game Clips Of Michigan DL Signee TJ Guy
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in New England over the weekend and saw 2021 Michigan defensive end TJ Guy in his season opener.
Watch full clips from the game below.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook