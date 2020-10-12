 Wolverine TV: Game Clips Of Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting RB Commit Tavierre Dunlap
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-12 17:09:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Game Clips Of Michigan RB Commit Tavierre Dunlap

Texas running back Tavierre Dunlap is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Texas running back Tavierre Dunlap is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Austin over the weekend and had a chance to see Michigan running back commit Tavierre Dunlap in game action.

Watch game clips of Dunlap below.


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}