 Wolverine TV: Game Clips Of Top Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Target Amorion Walker
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-27 14:25:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Game Clips Of Top Michigan Target Amorion Walker

Louisiana athlete Amorion Walker holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Louisiana athlete Amorion Walker holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in New Orleans over the weekend to watch top 2022 Michigan athlete target Amorion Walker in game action.

Watch full clips below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}