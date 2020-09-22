Wolverine TV: Game Highlights, Analysis Of Rivals250 LB Joshua Burnham
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Traverse City and had an opportunity to watch 2022 Rivals250 Michigan linebacker target Joshua Burnham in game action.
Watch clips and get his analysis below.
---
