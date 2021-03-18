 Wolverine TV: Game Thoughts On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting DL Signee TJ Guy
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-18 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Game Thoughts On Michigan DL Signee TJ Guy

New England defensive lineman TJ Guy signed with Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
New England defensive lineman TJ Guy signed with Michigan
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Boston over the weekend and watched 2021 Michigan defensive line signee TJ Guy in game action.

Get his thoughts on Guy below.

---

