 Michigan Wolverines Football: How The Jim Harbaugh Contract Situation Is Impacting Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-08 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: How The Jim Harbaugh Situation Has Impacted Recruiting

EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

On this week's episode of The Wolverine Recruiting Show, EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie break down how Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh's contract situation is impacting recruiting and give an update on Rivals250 ATH Dillon Tatum.

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Thursday Night Harbaugh Update

RELATED: Five 2022 Recruits Michigan Should Consider Offering

Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts:


