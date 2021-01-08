On this week's episode of The Wolverine Recruiting Show, EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie break down how Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh's contract situation is impacting recruiting and give an update on Rivals250 ATH Dillon Tatum.

