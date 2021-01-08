Wolverine TV: How The Jim Harbaugh Situation Has Impacted Recruiting
On this week's episode of The Wolverine Recruiting Show, EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie break down how Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh's contract situation is impacting recruiting and give an update on Rivals250 ATH Dillon Tatum.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts:
