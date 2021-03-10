Wolverine TV: Hunter Dickinson, Franz Wagner Preview Big Ten Tournament
Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman center Hunter Dickinson and sophomore wing Franz Wagner met with the media ahead of the team's trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Tournament.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Eli Brooks Update: Hope For A Quick Return
RELATED: Why Jimmy King Wishes He Could've Played For Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Sophomore Wing Franz Wagner
Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson (Audio Only)
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook