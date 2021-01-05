 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Hunter Dickinson Talks NBA Draft Possiblities
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-05 15:43:39 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Hunter Dickinson, Mike Smith Preview Michigan-Minnesota

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman center Hunter Dickinson and fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith met with the media ahead of the team's game against Minnesota (Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network).

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

RELATED: Franz Wagner's Offseason Work Now Showing Up, Giving Michigan Another Gear

RELATED: Dickinson The Best Freshman In The League … & One Of The Best In The Nation

Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson

Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Guard Mike Smith

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}