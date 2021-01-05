Wolverine TV: Hunter Dickinson, Mike Smith Preview Michigan-Minnesota
Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman center Hunter Dickinson and fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith met with the media ahead of the team's game against Minnesota (Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network).
RELATED: Franz Wagner's Offseason Work Now Showing Up, Giving Michigan Another Gear
RELATED: Dickinson The Best Freshman In The League … & One Of The Best In The Nation
Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson
Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Guard Mike Smith
