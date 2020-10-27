Wolverine TV: Hunter Dickinson Talks Transition To College Game, More
Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman center Hunter Dickinson talks about his transition to playing for Juwan Howard and U-M, and much more.
RELATED: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Updates On 2021 Recruitments
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball’s Mike Smith: ‘I’m Playing With NBA Players’
