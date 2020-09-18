Wolverine TV: Immediate Takeaways From Games Of Michigan Commits, Targets
TheWolverine.com staff was out on the road in full force Friday night watching Michigan football commits and targets.
EJ Holland was at Traverse City Central vs. Traverse City West for 2022 four-star linebacker Joshua Burnham, Clayton Sayfie was at West Bloomfield vs. Oak Park for four-star running back target Donovan Edwards and Austin Fox was at Eisenhower vs. Sterling Heights Stevenson for four-star offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi.
Their immediate takeaways can be found below:
Holland on Michigan 2022 four-star linebacker target Joshua Burnham
Fox on four-star 2021 offensive tackle commit Giovanni El-Hadi
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook