Wolverine TV: Instant Reactions To Michigan Football's Loss To MSU
The Wolverine.com's Anthony Broome is joined by former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen to react in the aftermath of the Wolverines' 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday. Watch using the link below or listen to the podcast recording after the fact.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook