 Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players Discuss Victory Over Rutgers
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-25 19:04:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players Discuss Victory Over Rutgers

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh, sophomore tight end Erick All, second-year freshman linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, sophomore defensive tackle Christopher Hinton and redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara met with the media following the Maize and Blue's 20-13 triumph over Rutgers.

Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan Football QB Cade McNamara And LB Nikhai Hill-Green

Michigan Football TE Erick All And DT Christopher Hinton

