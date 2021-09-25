Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players Discuss Victory Over Rutgers
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh, sophomore tight end Erick All, second-year freshman linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, sophomore defensive tackle Christopher Hinton and redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara met with the media following the Maize and Blue's 20-13 triumph over Rutgers.
Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Football QB Cade McNamara And LB Nikhai Hill-Green
Michigan Football TE Erick All And DT Christopher Hinton
