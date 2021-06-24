 Wolverine TV: Michigan Wolverines Football Coach Josh Gattis Gives Speech At Nashville Satellite Camp
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-24 19:06:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Josh Gattis Gives Speech At Nashville Satellite Camp

Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offensive coordinator Josh Gattis attended a Nashville satellite camp.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was recently in Nashville for a satellite camp and has a message for prospects in attendance.

Watch below.

