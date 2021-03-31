 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard, Eli Brooks Discuss Michigan's Loss To UCLA
Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Eli Brooks Discuss Michigan's Loss To UCLA

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines basketball lost, 51-49, to UCLA in the Elite Eight, with the season coming to a close. Head coach Juwan Howard and senior guard Eli Brooks discussed the loss after the game. Bruins head coach Mick Cronin also discussed his team's win and Final Four berth.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Eli Brooks

UCLA Basketball Head Coach Mick Cronin

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has made it to at least the Elite Eight in all four college basketball postseasons he has been a part of as a player and coach.
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has made it to at least the Elite Eight in all four college basketball postseasons he has been a part of as a player and coach. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

