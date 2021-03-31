Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Eli Brooks Discuss Michigan's Loss To UCLA
Michigan Wolverines basketball lost, 51-49, to UCLA in the Elite Eight, with the season coming to a close. Head coach Juwan Howard and senior guard Eli Brooks discussed the loss after the game. Bruins head coach Mick Cronin also discussed his team's win and Final Four berth.
RELATED: Michigan Basketball's Run Ends With A 51-49 Loss To UCLA In Elite Eight
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Eli Brooks
UCLA Basketball Head Coach Mick Cronin
