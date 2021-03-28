Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Franz Wagner React To Sweet 16 Win Over FSU
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines basketball blew out Florida State in the Elite Eight, 76-58, Sunday night at Banker's Life Fieldhouse. The Maize and Blue will play the winner of Alabama and UCLA on Tuesday.
Head coach Juwan Howard and sophomore wing Franz Wagner spoke with reporters following the win, while Florida State head man Leonard Hamilton discussed his program's loss. Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Michigan Blows Out Florida State, 76-58, To Advance To The Elite Eight
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Sophomore Franz Wagner
Florida State Basketball Head Coach Leonard Hamilton
