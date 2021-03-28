 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard, Franz Wagner React To Sweet 16 Win Over FSU
Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Franz Wagner React To Sweet 16 Win Over FSU

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines basketball blew out Florida State in the Elite Eight, 76-58, Sunday night at Banker's Life Fieldhouse. The Maize and Blue will play the winner of Alabama and UCLA on Tuesday.

Head coach Juwan Howard and sophomore wing Franz Wagner spoke with reporters following the win, while Florida State head man Leonard Hamilton discussed his program's loss. Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Michigan Blows Out Florida State, 76-58, To Advance To The Elite Eight

RELATED: Box Score

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Sophomore Franz Wagner

Florida State Basketball Head Coach Leonard Hamilton

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has his team headed to the Elite Eight in his second season.
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has his team headed to the Elite Eight in his second season.
