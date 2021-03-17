 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard, Hunter Dickinson Preview NCAA Tournament
Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Hunter Dickinson Preview NCAA Tournament

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and freshman center Hunter Dickinson met with the media ahead of the team's first-round NCAA Tournament game against the winner of Mount St. Mary's and Texas Southern.

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson

