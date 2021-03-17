Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Hunter Dickinson Preview NCAA Tournament
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and freshman center Hunter Dickinson met with the media ahead of the team's first-round NCAA Tournament game against the winner of Mount St. Mary's and Texas Southern.
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson
