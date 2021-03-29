 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard, Hunter Dickinson Preview UCLA In The Elite 8
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-29 16:15:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Hunter Dickinson Preview UCLA In The Elite 8

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines basketball is set to take on No. 11 seed UCLA in the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight Tuesday night. Head coach Juwan Howard and freshman center Hunter Dickinson previewed the matchup in a Monday afternoon press conference. Bruins' head man Mick Cronin also spoke with reporters and discussed the upcoming game.

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson

UCLA Basketball Head Coach Mick Cronin

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard played in three Elite Eights as a player.
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard played in three Elite Eights as a player. (AP Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
