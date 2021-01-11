Wolverine TV: Michigan's Juwan Howard, Isaiah Livers Preview Wisconsin Game
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and senior forward Isaiah Livers previewed the team's game against Wisconsin (Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN).
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers
---
