Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Blowout Of Minnesota
Michigan Wolverines basketball improved to 10-0 behind a smashing victory over Minnesota, beating the Gophers 82-57 at Crisler. Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, Minneosta head coach Richard Pitino, Wolverines' freshman center Hunter Dickinson and senior forward Isaiah Livers met with the media postgame.
Watch the postgame pressers below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Instant Recap: Michigan Destroys Minnesota
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson
Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers
Minnesota Basketball Head Coach Richard Pitino
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook