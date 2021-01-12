Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Blowout Of Wisconsin
Michigan Wolverines basketball improved to 11-0 behind a dominant performance over No. 9 Wisconsin, beating the Badgers, 77-54. Head coach Juwan Howard, sophomore wing Franz Wagner, senior forward Isaiah Livers and fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis met with the media postgame.
RELATED: Michigan Destroys No. 9 Wisconsin, 77-54, To Keep Its Perfect Record Intact
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Sophomore Wing Franz Wagner
Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers
Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Forward Austin Davis
