 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard And Players React To Dominant Win Over Wisconsin
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-12 21:05:26 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Blowout Of Wisconsin

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball improved to 11-0 behind a dominant performance over No. 9 Wisconsin, beating the Badgers, 77-54. Head coach Juwan Howard, sophomore wing Franz Wagner, senior forward Isaiah Livers and fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis met with the media postgame.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Michigan Destroys No. 9 Wisconsin, 77-54, To Keep Its Perfect Record Intact

RELATED: Box Score

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Sophomore Wing Franz Wagner

Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers

Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Forward Austin Davis

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}