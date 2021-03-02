 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Here's What Juwan Howard And Brad Underwood Had To Say After Illinois' Win Over Michigan
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-02 20:46:24 -0600') }}

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Illinois Loss

Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and Chris Balas
TheWolverine.com

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball suffered its second loss of the season Tuesday night against Illinois, 76-53. Head coach Juwan Howard, senior forward Isaiah Livers and fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis discussed the setback postgame. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood also shared his thoughts on his team's victory.

RELATED: No. 2 Michigan Basketball Falls To No. 4 Illinois, 76-53

RELATED: Box Score

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Illinois Basketball Head Coach Brad Underwood

Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers

Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Forward Austin Davis

