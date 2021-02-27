No. 3 Michigan Wolverines basketball (18-1, 13-1 Big Ten) rolled Indiana in Bloomington Saturday afternoon, 73-57.

Head coach Juwan Howard, senior forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore wing Franz Wagner discussed the win with the media postgame. Indiana head coach Archie Miller shared his thoughts on the setback.

