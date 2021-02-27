 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Here's What Juwan Howard Had To Say After Beating Indiana
Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Indiana Win

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines basketball (18-1, 13-1 Big Ten) rolled Indiana in Bloomington Saturday afternoon, 73-57.

Head coach Juwan Howard, senior forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore wing Franz Wagner discussed the win with the media postgame. Indiana head coach Archie Miller shared his thoughts on the setback.

RELATED: Five Takeaways: Michigan Rolls Indiana, One Step Closer To A Title

RELATED: Michigan Handles Indiana At Assembly Hall In Impressive Fashion, 73-57

RELATED: Box Score

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers & Sophomore Wing Franz Wagner

Indiana Basketball Head Coach Archie Miller

{{ article.author_name }}