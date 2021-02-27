Miss any of the Michigan Wolverines' big basketball win at Indiana this afternoon? We've got you covered below with a complete recap of how the entire contest unfolded. The Maize and Blue handled the Hoosiers and improved their record to 18-1 overall and 13-1 in league play.

The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be against Illinois on Tuesday night at 7:00. (AP Images)

First Half

Indiana jumped off to an early 5-2 lead this afternoon when junior guard Robert Phinisee drained a three-pointer at 17:56 from the top of the key. Freshman center Hunter Dickinson hit a turnaround lay-in at 16:48, however, to trim Indiana's early lead to 8-7. A 7-0 Wolverines run culminated with an and-one from sophomore guard Franz Wagner at the 14:29 mark to put Michigan on top 12-8. The game was tied at 12-12 when senior forward Isaiah Livers drained a triple to put U-M up 15-12 with 13:50 left in the half. The Maize and Blue then stretched their lead to six (22-16) on another three-pointer from Livers at the 10:59 juncture. U-M was a scorching hot three-of-seven from deep at that point. An and-one from Dickinson at 7:28 extended Michigan's lead to 28-21, and the Wolverines were a hot four-of-nine from behind the arc at that point. Hoosier freshman guard Khristian Lander connected on a triple with 5:33 left in the half that ended a 10-0 Michigan run, and cut U-M's margin to 32-24. The Wolverines stretched the margin back to 10 (36-26) on two free throws from senior guard Eli Brooks. The Maize and Blue were 14-of-16 from the charity stripe at that point, and U-M led 36-28 at the under-four timeout. Michigan then grabbed its biggest lead at 42-29 on a Dickinson lay-in with just 48 seconds left in the half, and Wagner had a game-high 14 points. Indiana took some brief momentum into the locker room when redshirt sophomore forward Jerome Hunter nailed a deep two-pointer as time expired, trimming U-M's edge to 42-33 at the break.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Second Half