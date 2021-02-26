Providing Context On U-M's Comfortable Margins Of Victory In Big Ten Play
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team has made a habit of blowing out its fellow Big Ten members this season, and that trend continued in a big way last night when Juwan Howard's crew crushed No. 9 Iowa, 79-57, at Crisler Center.
Eight of U-M's 12 conference victories this year have come by 11 or more points, with each win inching the Maize and Blue closer and closer to their first Big Ten regular-season championship since 2014.
No, U-M has not clinched the regular-season crown yet, but it is close to doing so. The Wolverines currently have a 92.3 winning percentage in Big Ten play, with Illinois checking in second at 76.5.
Ohio State's 66.7 winning percentage is third best. The Big Ten has seen several dominant teams over the past decade, but very few have won by such comfortable margins at the consistent rate Michigan is doing this season.
