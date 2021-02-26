The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team has made a habit of blowing out its fellow Big Ten members this season, and that trend continued in a big way last night when Juwan Howard's crew crushed No. 9 Iowa, 79-57, at Crisler Center.

Eight of U-M's 12 conference victories this year have come by 11 or more points, with each win inching the Maize and Blue closer and closer to their first Big Ten regular-season championship since 2014.