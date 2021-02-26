 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team is winning its Big Ten games by an average of 14.6 points.
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-26 14:53:21 -0600') }} basketball

Providing Context On U-M's Comfortable Margins Of Victory In Big Ten Play

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team has made a habit of blowing out its fellow Big Ten members this season, and that trend continued in a big way last night when Juwan Howard's crew crushed No. 9 Iowa, 79-57, at Crisler Center.

Eight of U-M's 12 conference victories this year have come by 11 or more points, with each win inching the Maize and Blue closer and closer to their first Big Ten regular-season championship since 2014.

RELATED: Iowa's McCaffery Has No Answers During, After Loss At Michigan

RELATED: Videos: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Iowa Win

Michigan Wolverines basketball
The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game is tomorrow at Indiana at noon. (AP Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

No, U-M has not clinched the regular-season crown yet, but it is close to doing so. The Wolverines currently have a 92.3 winning percentage in Big Ten play, with Illinois checking in second at 76.5.

Ohio State's 66.7 winning percentage is third best. The Big Ten has seen several dominant teams over the past decade, but very few have won by such comfortable margins at the consistent rate Michigan is doing this season.

{{ article.author_name }}