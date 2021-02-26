Michigan sophomore wing Franz Wagner put on a show, saying afterwards that some of the talking the Hawkeyes did in a win in Iowa City gave he and his teammates just a little extra motivation.

Wagner took over the game in the second half, scoring nine quick points in the first four minutes. He finished with 13 in the half and a game-high 21 on the night, while shooting 9-for-12 from the field and 2-for-3 from long range.

Part of what makes Michigan's offense, which ranks sixth nationally in Kenpom's offensive efficiency ratings, special is the balance. There's a plethora of options, and any number of them can go off at any moment. But when it's Wagner's night in particular, that makes the Wolverines' scoring attack all the more potent. He's averaging 14.5 points and 3.3 assists per game over his last six, and is heating up at the right time of the year.

"When Franz is aggressive and locked in, we’re the best team in the country," senior forward Isaiah Livers said.

Wagner not only found his own shot, but was distributing for others once he became the focal point of the defense, slicing and dicing his way through whatever look the Hawkeyes threw at him and getting into the lane at will. His three second-half assists four for the game) were key, and made Michigan's offense virtually unstoppable.