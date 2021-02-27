No. 3 Michigan Wolverines basketball (18-1, 13-1 Big Ten) rolled Indiana in Bloomington Saturday afternoon, 73-57. The Maize and Blue are now one step closer to a Big Ten title, and could actually clinch one come this afternoon — if Wisconsin beats Illinois and the league announces it will be basing the standings on win percentage (since not every team will have played the same amount of games). Here are five takeaways from the game. RELATED: Michigan Handles Indiana At Assembly Hall In Impressive Fashion, 73-57 RELATED: Box Score

Michigan Wolverines basketball sophomore wing Franz Wagner scored a game-high 21 points in a win at Indiana. (AP Images)

1. Player of the game: Franz Wagner

“When Franz is aggressive, we’re definitely the best team in the country,” senior forward Isaiah Livers said Thursday after Michigan thumped No. 9 Iowa. Well, sophomore Franz Wagner was certainly aggressive Saturday afternoon against the Hoosiers, getting in the lane at will once again and either drawing contact or finishing through traffic. He attempted and made eight free throws — seven in the first half. Wagner's 14 points before halftime carried the Wolverines offensively when things were out of sync. His value was also shown when he left the floor for two and a half minutes in the middle of the first half, with Indiana going on a quick 5-0 spurt to get back within one point after the Wolverines led by six. Michigan's offense was out of sorts during that stretch. He finished with 21 points on an efficient nine shots from the field (six makes), with six rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals. His hands were extremely active defensively — per usual — disrupting the flow of an already struggling Indiana offense. Wagner has now scored 20-plus points in three of his last four games. He's heating up at the right time and is proving why — barring something unforeseen — going to be drafted this coming summer.

2. The ultimate dilemma