 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Here's What Juwan Howard Had To Say After Beating Iowa
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-25 21:14:47 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Iowa Win

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball handled Iowa, 79-57, behind a big second half. Head coach Juwan Howard, freshman center Hunter Dickinson, senior forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore wing Franz Wagner all met with the media postgame. Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey and senior center Luka Garza also spoke about the contest.

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson

Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers

Michigan Basketball Sophomore Wing Franz Wagner

Iowa Basketball Head Coach Fran McCaffrey

Iowa Basketball Senior Center Luka Garza

