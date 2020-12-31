 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard And Player Postgame Pressers After Maryland
Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Win Over Maryland

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball took down Maryland, 84-73, in College Park on New Year's Eve. Head coach Juwan Howard, freshman center Hunter Dickinson and fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith spoke about the win after the buzzer.

Watch the postgame press conferences below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
