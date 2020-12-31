Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Win Over Maryland
Michigan Wolverines basketball took down Maryland, 84-73, in College Park on New Year's Eve. Head coach Juwan Howard, freshman center Hunter Dickinson and fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith spoke about the win after the buzzer.
Watch the postgame press conferences below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Instant Recap: Michigan Improves To 8-0 With Impressive 84-73 Win Over Maryland
