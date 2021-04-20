Wolverine TV: Analyzing Rivals100 WR Tyler Morris' Commitment To Michigan
TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down Rivals100 wide receiver Tyler Morris' decision to choose Michigan on Tuesday, what the Wolverines are getting and more.
Watch or listen below
Listen to the audio version below...
