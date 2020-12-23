Wolverine TV: Livers, Wagner Preview Michigan's Trip To Nebraska
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore wing Franz Wagner preview the Maize and Blue's trip to Nebraska on Christmas Day.
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard Previews Christmas Matchup Against Nebraska
RELATED: Michigan Basketball: Juwan Howard Pleased With Franz Wagner's Progress
---
