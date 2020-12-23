 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Here's What Michigan Players Are Saying About Playing Nebraska On Christmas
Wolverine TV: Livers, Wagner Preview Michigan's Trip To Nebraska

Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and Chris Balas
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore wing Franz Wagner preview the Maize and Blue's trip to Nebraska on Christmas Day.

{{ article.author_name }}