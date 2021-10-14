 Michigan Wolverines Football: Wolverine TV Maize & Blue Breakdown Podcast: Midseason Michigan Football Review
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-14 16:57:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast: Midseason Football Review

Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome
TheWolverine.com

On this episode of the Maize And Blue Breakdown podcast, TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome break down every Michigan football position group through six games — what they've done, positives, what needs to improve, more — before picking Week 7 college football games and more.

Watch or listen below and subscribe to our YouTube channel and on iTunes.

RELATED: Interview: Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy On Aidan Hutchinson, U-M's Pro Prospects

RELATED: Midseason Report Card: Grading Michigan's Defensive Position Groups

RELATED: Midseason Report Card: Grading Michigan's Offensive Position Groups

Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts!

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}