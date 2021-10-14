Wolverine TV Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast: Midseason Football Review

On this episode of the Maize And Blue Breakdown podcast, TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome break down every Michigan football position group through six games — what they've done, positives, what needs to improve, more — before picking Week 7 college football games and more.

