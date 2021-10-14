Wolverine TV Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast: Midseason Football Review
On this episode of the Maize And Blue Breakdown podcast, TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome break down every Michigan football position group through six games — what they've done, positives, what needs to improve, more — before picking Week 7 college football games and more.
Watch or listen below and subscribe to our YouTube channel and on iTunes.
RELATED: Interview: Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy On Aidan Hutchinson, U-M's Pro Prospects
RELATED: Midseason Report Card: Grading Michigan's Defensive Position Groups
Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts!
---
