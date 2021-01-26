 Michigan Wolverines: Offensive Staff Changes; Michigan Basketball On Pause
Wolverine TV: Michigan Football Offensive Staff Moves, Basketball On Pause

Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan basketball's season being paused, before breaking down the new staff changes for Michigan football.

