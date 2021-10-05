 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Football Players Talk Nebraska, More
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-05 22:17:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Michigan Football Players Talk Nebraska, More

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football safety Daxton Hill, tight end Erick All, cornerback DJ Turner, kicker Jake Moody and linebacker Jaylen Harrell met with the media following the Maize and Blue's Tuesday evening practice.

Watch below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Didn't Deliver A Halftime Speech, Because He Didn't Have To

RELATED: Mike Macdonald's Michigan Defense Is Exceeding All Expectations

Michigan Football Safety Daxton Hill

Michigan Football Tight End Erick All

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

Michigan Football Cornerback DJ Turner

Michigan Football Kicker Jake Moody

Michigan Football Outside Linebacker Jaylen Harrell

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel


• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}