Wolverine TV: Michigan Football Players Talk Nebraska, More

Michigan Wolverines football safety Daxton Hill, tight end Erick All, cornerback DJ Turner, kicker Jake Moody and linebacker Jaylen Harrell met with the media following the Maize and Blue's Tuesday evening practice.

Watch below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Didn't Deliver A Halftime Speech, Because He Didn't Have To

RELATED: Mike Macdonald's Michigan Defense Is Exceeding All Expectations