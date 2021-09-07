 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Players Discuss Their Mindset On Washington Week
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-07 19:21:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Discuss Their Mindset On Washington Week

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga, sophomore safety Daxton Hill, redshirt junior tight end Joel Honigford and freshman wide receiver Roman Wilson met with the media after practice Tuesday night and discussed their mindset heading into the Washington game this weekend and more.

Michigan Football OL Chuck Filiaga

Michigan Football DB Daxton Hill

Michigan Football TE Joel Honigford

Michigan Football WR Roman Wilson

