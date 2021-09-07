Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Discuss Their Mindset On Washington Week
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga, sophomore safety Daxton Hill, redshirt junior tight end Joel Honigford and freshman wide receiver Roman Wilson met with the media after practice Tuesday night and discussed their mindset heading into the Washington game this weekend and more.
Michigan Football OL Chuck Filiaga
Michigan Football DB Daxton Hill
Michigan Football TE Joel Honigford
Michigan Football WR Roman Wilson
