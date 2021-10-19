Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Evaluate First 6 Games, Discuss Northwestern
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber, redshirt sophomore cornerback Gemon Green, sophomore safety Daxton Hill and redshirt junior tight end Joel Honigford met with the media after practice Tuesday evening and discussed a multitude of topics.
Watch the interviews below
Michigan Football RT Andrew Stueber
Michigan Football CB Gemon Green
Michigan Football DB Daxton Hill
Michigan Football TE Joel Honigford
---
