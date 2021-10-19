 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Players Evaluate First 6 Games, Discuss Northwestern
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-19 17:46:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Evaluate First 6 Games, Discuss Northwestern

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber, redshirt sophomore cornerback Gemon Green, sophomore safety Daxton Hill and redshirt junior tight end Joel Honigford met with the media after practice Tuesday evening and discussed a multitude of topics.

Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

RELATED: Cade McNamara's Stability 'Has Carried' Michigan

RELATED: Wolverines In The NFL: Breakthrough Week For Players On Offense

Michigan Football RT Andrew Stueber

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

Michigan Football CB Gemon Green

Michigan Football DB Daxton Hill

Michigan Football TE Joel Honigford

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}