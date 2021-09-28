 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Players Talk Wisconsin, Much More
Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Talk Wisconsin, Road Environment, More

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Cornelius Johnson, punter Brad Robbins, running back Hassan Haskins, defensive tackle Mazi Smith and tight end Luke Schoonmaker discuss Wisconsin and much more.

Michigan Football WR Cornelius Johnson

Michigan Football RB Hassan Haskins

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
Michigan Football DT Mazi Smith

Michigan Football TE Luke Schoonmaker

Michigan Football Punter Brad Robbins

