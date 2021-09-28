Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Talk Wisconsin, Road Environment, More
Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Cornelius Johnson, punter Brad Robbins, running back Hassan Haskins, defensive tackle Mazi Smith and tight end Luke Schoonmaker discuss Wisconsin and much more.
Watch below
Michigan Football WR Cornelius Johnson
Michigan Football RB Hassan Haskins
Michigan Football DT Mazi Smith
Michigan Football TE Luke Schoonmaker
Michigan Football Punter Brad Robbins
---
