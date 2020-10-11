 Wolverine TV: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting QB Commit JJ McCarthy Game Highlights
Wolverine TV: Michigan QB Commit JJ McCarthy Game Highlights

Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan.
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Dallas and watched Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy lead Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy to a win over Duncanville (Texas) High.

Watch game highlights of McCarthy below.

{{ article.author_name }}