Wolverine TV: Michigan QB Target CJ Carr Impresses In Front Of Jim Harbaugh

Michigan Wolverines football 2024 quarterback target CJ Carr threw four touchdown passes Friday night, playing in front of U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss .

