TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan basketball getting senior guard Eli Brooks back for another season, before breaking down their biggest takeaways now that Michigan football's spring practices have concluded.

Watch or below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel

RELATED: Return of The Muffin: Eli Brooks’ Fifth Year Huge For Michigan Basketball

RELATED: The Impact Levels Of The U-M Players Who Have Transferred Since 2020 Ended