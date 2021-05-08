 Michigan Wolverines Football: Mo Linguist To Buffalo — What It Means, & What's Next
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-08 09:40:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Mo Linguist To Buffalo — What It Means, & What's Next

Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Mo Linguist's departure to Buffalo as the Bulls' head coach, what it means for the Wolverines and what might be next.

Watch or listen below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: ITB Extra: Recruiting Ramifications Of Mo Linguist's Departure

RELATED: Michigan Co-DC Mo Linguist Departs U-M To Take Buffalo's Head Coaching Job

Listen to the audio version below or on your preferred podcast platform!

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBpZD0nYXVkaW9faWZyYW1lJyBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3LnBv ZGJlYW4uY29tL21lZGlhL3BsYXllci9ycXRwYi0xMDJmMDMwLXBiJyB3aWR0 aD0nMTAwJScgaGVpZ2h0PScxMDAnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzY3JvbGxp bmc9J25vJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy93b2x2ZXJpbmUtdHYtbW8tbGluZ3Vpc3QtdG8tYnVmZmFsby13 aGF0LWl0LW1lYW5zLXdoYXQtcy1uZXh0IgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigp IHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0 IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlw dCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2 ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRo ZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNv bS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZv cmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxp bWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2Mx PTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGd29sdmVyaW5lLXR2LW1vLWxpbmd1aXN0LXRvLWJ1 ZmZhbG8td2hhdC1pdC1tZWFucy13aGF0LXMtbmV4dCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTE0 JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBF bmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==