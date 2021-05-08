TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Mo Linguist's departure to Buffalo as the Bulls' head coach, what it means for the Wolverines and what might be next.

