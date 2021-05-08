Wolverine TV: Mo Linguist To Buffalo — What It Means, & What's Next
TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Mo Linguist's departure to Buffalo as the Bulls' head coach, what it means for the Wolverines and what might be next.
Watch or listen below
RELATED: ITB Extra: Recruiting Ramifications Of Mo Linguist's Departure
RELATED: Michigan Co-DC Mo Linguist Departs U-M To Take Buffalo's Head Coaching Job
Listen to the audio version below
