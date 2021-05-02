TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland provide Michigan recruiting takeaways from Pylon Las Vegas and discuss putting a new FutureCast pick in for the Wolverines to land a quarterback recruit.

Watch or listen below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Blue Chips: Michigan Working On Top OL Targets In Colorado

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Full 7v7 Clips Of Michigan DB Commit Will Johnson