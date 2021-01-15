Wolverine TV: National Analyst Jeff Goodman Breaks Down Michigan, B1G Hoops
Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox of TheWolverine.com host Stadium national college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman to talk about Michigan basketball, the Big Ten and more.
Watch or listen below, and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes.
Listen to the audio version below:
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook