Wolverine TV Podcast: Balas & Skene Break Down Michigan's Win Over Nebraska

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and analyst Doug Skene, a former U-M All-Big Ten offensive lineman, break down the Wolverines' 32-29 win over Nebraska last Saturday night in Lincoln.

Watch or listen below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

RELATED: Michigan RB Donovan Edwards: 'When My Time Comes, I Can't Look Back'

RELATED: How J.J. McCarthy Is Staying Ready For His Opportunity At Michigan