 Michigan Wolverines Football: Balas & Skene Break Down Michigan's Win Over Nebraska
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-13 09:01:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV Podcast: Balas & Skene Break Down Michigan's Win Over Nebraska

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and analyst Doug Skene, a former U-M All-Big Ten offensive lineman, break down the Wolverines' 32-29 win over Nebraska last Saturday night in Lincoln.

Watch or listen below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts!

