Wolverine TV Podcast: Balas & Skene Break Down Michigan's Win Over Nebraska
TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and analyst Doug Skene, a former U-M All-Big Ten offensive lineman, break down the Wolverines' 32-29 win over Nebraska last Saturday night in Lincoln.
Watch or listen below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!
RELATED: Michigan RB Donovan Edwards: 'When My Time Comes, I Can't Look Back'
RELATED: How J.J. McCarthy Is Staying Ready For His Opportunity At Michigan
Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts!
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook